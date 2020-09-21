One arrested after a reported downtown Terre Haute shooting, and chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is facing charges after police say he shot someone and then led them on an early Sunday morning chase.

Around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers were called to the Candlewood Suites in downtown Terre Haute after someone said they were shot while in their truck.

The shooting victim reportedly tried to get away from the area, causing a crash at 9th and Ohio Streets. The victim, along with the person in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Police found the suspect, later identified as Chance Kernstein, saying he refused to stop. He allegedly led officers on that ended in Lewis, Indiana.

Kernstein was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness, false reporting, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, pointing a firearm, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and violating a home detention order.