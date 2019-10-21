One arrested after Rosedale shots fired call

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A shots fired call in Parke County landed a Rosedale man in jail.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Justin Robbins early Sunday morning.

They were called to a Rosedale address for reports of gunfire.

Police say someone fired a shot during a domestic disturbance.

After a search, involving K-9s, police arrested Robbins.

He was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness.