VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was seriously hurt after a crash in eastern Vigo County on Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of US Highway 40 and Old Maple Avenue.

The sheriff told us a motorcycle rear-ended a car. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the boke and landed in oncoming traffic.

A van then ran over the motorcyclist.

A helicopter landed to airlift the person away for treatment.