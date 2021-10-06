One Wabash Valley county in Indiana is in the red in the latest COVID-19 maps, but it's not the same one

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health released its updated COVID-19 maps on Wednesday, and it shows one Wabash Valley county in the red.
That is the same as last week's map, but with a change in the county.
On September 29, the state listed only Parke County as red. This week, the only Wabash Valley county in the red moved west to Vermillion County.
The Indiana State Department of Health gives each county a color-coded grade based on several different factors. The colors are blue, yellow, orange, and red.
Those factors include:
- Weekly two-metric score
- Weekly cases per 100,000 residents
- Seven-day all tests positivity rate
Here's a breakdown of the numbers:
- Vermillion County had a seven-day positivity rate of 15.55 percent.
Indiana by the numbers
- On Wednesday, October 6, the State of Indiana reported 2,675 new positive COVID-19 cases. That's down from last Wednesday's 2,888 cases.
- Seventy-two deaths were reported for the state, though those deaths range from January 25, 2021, through October 5.
- The seven-day positivity rate for the entire state was 9.4 percent
ICU bed usage for the entire state according to ISDH
- The state has a total of 2,250 ICU beds. The number of ICU beds in use statewide for COVID-19 was down.
- 55.9 percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients
- 22.6 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, that's down from 26.5 percent last week
- 21.5 percent of ICU beds are open
ICU bed usage for District 7
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.
- District 7 has a total of 65 ICU beds.
- 38.5 percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients
- 23.1 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, that's up from 21.5 percent.
- 38.5 percent of ICU beds are open