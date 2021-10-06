One Wabash Valley county in Indiana is in the red in the latest COVID-19 maps, but it's not the same one

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health released its updated COVID-19 maps on Wednesday, and it shows one Wabash Valley county in the red.

That is the same as last week's map, but with a change in the county.

On September 29, the state listed only Parke County as red. This week, the only Wabash Valley county in the red moved west to Vermillion County.

The Indiana State Department of Health gives each county a color-coded grade based on several different factors. The colors are blue, yellow, orange, and red.

Those factors include:

Weekly two-metric score

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

Here's a breakdown of the numbers:

Vermillion County had a seven-day positivity rate of 15.55 percent.



Indiana by the numbers

On Wednesday, October 6, the State of Indiana reported 2,675 new positive COVID-19 cases. That's down from last Wednesday's 2,888 cases.

Seventy-two deaths were reported for the state, though those deaths range from January 25, 2021, through October 5.

The seven-day positivity rate for the entire state was 9.4 percent

ICU bed usage for the entire state according to ISDH

The state has a total of 2,250 ICU beds. The number of ICU beds in use statewide for COVID-19 was down.

55.9 percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients

22.6 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, that's down from 26.5 percent last week

21.5 percent of ICU beds are open



ICU bed usage for District 7

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.