Martin County continues to deal with flooding

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Some communities in the Wabash Valley are still dealing with the recent flooding.

In Martin County, many roads are still flooded. Some we spoke with told us it could take up to a week for the water to clear up. A lot of the flooding is from the overflow from the White River.

Other streets like Cherry and Hart have large areas of standing water.

Crystal Trambaugh said she was nearly 20-minutes late to an appointment because of the flooded roads.

She told us this has been an unusual January.

"We run into them and no signs are up and people out of town you don't know about that so it's a hassle the river floods and then the back floods and then it gets really bad," said Trambaugh.

The town of Shoals is gearing up for another round of weather.

Town council president Cecil Ragsdale is hoping they get more rain. But he said they have snow plows ready if they do get If they get snow.

He said trucks are loaded with salt and sand to prep the roads. We asked him how will all the standing water play into factor.

Ragsdale said they have to wait until the water goes down before they can turn on pumps to clean the streets up.

He described this as a pain many are dealing with.

"Half of Shoals is in the flood plain and all the school buses and everything is rerouting right now going around water. There are families right now that's boating in and out," said Ragsdale.

Town leaders say if you see large areas of standing water like this turn around do not drive through them. You never know how deep they can be.