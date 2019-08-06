One Wabash Valley School is beefing up its security measure to keep kids and staff safe

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Whether it's changing the doors in every classroom so they automatically lock, or getting more officers to patrol your school, school corporations across the Wabash Valley have realized they have to be prepared for the worst.

"You know you wanna think that you're in a nice school and that it can't happen here but it can always happen everywhere," Ashely Rogers, a 5th and 6th-grade teacher at Northeast North Elementary school said.

School shootings continue to happen all across the country. Now, schools are taking extra steps to make sure their students and staff are as safe as possible.

"The northeast school corporation this past year we were focused on safety," Dr. Mark Baker, Superintendent of Northeast School Corp. said.

Safety that includes repaving sidewalks to fixing roofs.

But, more importantly, it includes advanced security measures. The school has added a buzzer on the outside for anyone who wants to get in. Anyone entering the building must now press the buzzer, and the secretary can see and speak to whoever is outside before letting them in.

Once they are inside though, they can't just walk into the school. They are stopped by a second set of doors that need key card access to open. They must first talk to the secretary at a window. That window also has two openings. So, if a parent is simply dropping something off for their child they can just pass it through and never even enter the school.

They also have a key swipe at every entrance and only teachers and staff have access. Each teacher only has access to enter their own school building. Superintendent Baker said if anyone loses their key card they shut it off from a computer so that no one else can get inside.

Also, each classroom has a new door that now automatically locks. Baker said there have been too many instances at other schools where a teacher has had to lock the door from the outside during a situation and been unsafe. Now, his teachers won't have to worry,

They have made it much harder for someone who wants in the building to hurt people to get that access.

"Kids have a hard enough time in school these days with the normal issues that we all had going to school and if they're afraid for their own safety it makes it that much more difficult," Baker said.

It's something Rogers said not only puts her mind at ease, but she knows it will help the kids too.

"Yeah, always when we do drills students are a little on edge cause they think oh this could really happen to us," she said. "So, now knowing that we have a better system they're going to feel a lot more at ease."

Baker said these security measures are not just at Northeast North Elementary school, but all the schools in the corporation.

Of course, he said he hopes none of these measures need to be used, but he wants families to know when there kids come to school every day they are making sure they stay safe!