One Wabash Valley Aldi's closes as another one opens

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular grocery store is set to close up shop in Clay County.

A sign was recently posted on the front door of Aldi's in Brazil.

That sign says the store will close on Wednesday, October 17th.

Meanwhile, as one door closes, another one opens.

A new Aldi location is set to open next Thursday, October 18th.

It is located on Terre Haute's east side.

It's part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

The first 100 shoppers to the new store will get gift cards, which Aldi's calls their 'Golden Tickets.'