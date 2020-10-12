Clear

One Terre Haute haunted house will be giving you a fright, all while keeping you safe

It's spooky season in the Wabash Valley. But, you may be finding it hard to celebrate the holidays this year. Well, one haunted house is open and focused on protecting you.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 6:23 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's spooky season in the Wabash Valley. But, you may be finding it hard to celebrate the holidays this year. Well, one haunted house is open and focused on protecting you. 

Shattered Nightmares is the only operating haunted house in Terre Haute. They had to be approved by the fire department and the health department before they opened their doors.

Shattered Nightmares almost didn't open this year. Owner Paco Hoopingarner said he was worried when the virus first hit. However, they decided to go ahead and keep planning the haunted house like nothing was wrong. 

Hoopingarner said, "So we just continued like we were going to do it and then we worked around the precautions inside and did a lot of things to it to make it safe. You know, less touching of certain things and stuff like that."

All rails that are touched will be sanitized after each group goes through the haunted house. Each person entering will be getting their temperature checked as well. He said this year only three groups are allowed in.

You also have to wear your mask the entire time. Hoopingarner said social distancing will be the key to them being able to keep their doors open this year.

He said, "This year, they're going to have to social distance. Because if they don't, we can't open. And if we don't open it makes me kind of mad because this is my favorite time of the year."

Hoopingarner said this year is the best time of the year for him. That's because growing up his aunt would take him to haunted houses all the time. He just wants to give people as good of a time as he had when he was younger.

He said, "Because sometimes you're not going to get the scare, a lot of times we do, but we want you to have a good time coming through. It just, that time of the year, we love it."

Hoopingarner says he's excited to know that his haunted house will help people celebrate Halloween safely. He also says while scaring you is a top priority, keeping you safe is higher on the list. 

For more information on the haunted house, you can click here



