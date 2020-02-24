One School Board is looking at their sex education curriculum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Sex education in the Vigo County School District has been a topic of conversation for months now. A lot of parents are asking the board to update and change it. Monday night the board took a step toward reviewing the curriculum.

Monday night multiple people stood in front of the Vigo County School Board to talk about how they feel about the corporations' sex education.

Many were for the current curriculum.

"I would like to ask that we don't change the current successful program to the comprehensive sexual education program," one parent said.

"If you take anything from this remember that most teens are not having sex we receive enough pressure as is and I have learned so much from the CPR program and it has a very positive impact," another parent said.

Many were against it.

"The current curriculum does not appear to have had a positive impact on our student population that we all want it to have," one parent said.

"Look I think that in the past we can see that abstinence-only until marriage programs just don't work they're not just ineffective they can actually be harmful," another parent said.

Right now the corporation brings someone in from outside the district to teach the curriculum called Creating Positive Relationships or CPR.

Monday night the board approved to make a committee of 3 board members to look into that curriculum, how its taught, how students receive it, and other alternative educations that could be implemented.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth said, in the end, everyone wants what's right for the kids.

"The loudest thing we heard is that we love our kids and we want the best for them. Even though they may be on 2 sides of that issue I think ultimately that's what we heard and that's our charge, is how do we meet that charge," Haworth said. "That will be difficult but we'll meet it."

This is not something that is going to change in the next week or even month. Haworth said they will look at this extensively and decide what's best for the students.