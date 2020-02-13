One County is trying to step up on their Emergency Medical Services

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- When it comes to medical emergencies, seconds could mean life or death. Indiana has a large population who live in rural areas. Which makes it hard for first responders to get to them in an emergency.

One county in the Wabash Valley has been battling this issue for years. Over the past decade, Indiana has really stepped up when it comes to the emergency medical field, but there are still a few gaps here and there that some people are working hard to make sure to get filled.

Most of the Wabash Valley is considered a rural area. That can make it difficult for first responders to get to you.

Meredith Addison has worked in the medical field for more than 40 years. She's also one of the many who are working to close the gaps in trauma care.

She said until just 2 years ago Vermillion County only had basic level training. Until someone stepped up and fought to bring paramedic care to the county. Now, they are working to close the gaps and bring trauma level care to the county.

Addison said trauma is what takes out more people than anything else, but a lot of times you can be saved if you have a quick medical response.

Whether that be calling 911 or having someone around you who knows what to do.

Addison said her goal is to create a seamless, resilient safety net for everyone in Indiana.

"If you think about how long you can hold your breath that's how long it takes for somebody to make the difference sometimes," Addison said. "Heightened awareness. If you knew that all it would take for you to anty up to save your neighbor before they need it, you know it would happen that's the way Hoosiers are"

The county is aware of this gap and they are starting some conversations to help.

Next Tuesday, February 18th at 6:30 there is a joint Vermillion County Council and County Commissioner meeting in the county courthouse.

They are going to be discussing the business aspect, the need in the county, and the coverage plan.

That doesn't mean any answers will happen right away but they are at least talking about.

News 10 will be there and will bring you all the updates on this story.