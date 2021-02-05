CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- Folks at the Hillcrest community center in Clinton, Indiana are gearing up for a long, cold night.

Friday night, was the third annual One Cold Night in Clinton.

It's an initiative to help raise awareness and donations for the homeless in the city.

They ask for donations of non-perishables, money, warm clothing, hygiene products, and even toys for their annual Christmas drive.

The group of people will sleep outside, in the cold until Saturday morning. They said it’s important to do more than just collect donations. They want to stand with those who are struggling and let them know they are not alone.

“It means a lot to me. Like I said, I’ve been homeless before. So, I’ve had to live like this. I didn’t have a choice. I couldn’t go anywhere. There was no one to take me in and I had to live in a tent while pregnant. So, I’ve been through this before,” Loreal Cuffle, with the Hillcrest Community Center said.

Cuffle said they choose the coldest time of year because they know, those who are homeless don’t get to choose.

The group will be out until 9 Saturday morning. So, you still have time to get out and donate, or they said you can also come and join them in their overnight stay.