'One Cold Night in Clinton' brings awareness to homelessness

Hillcrest Community Center members are sleeping outside in a box Saturday night. They're doing this because that's how many homeless people make it by every night.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 10:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Homelessness is a serious problem here in the valley.

That's why people are braving the cold winter night to raise awareness.

That's with the "One Cold Night" in Clinton.

Hillcrest Community Center members are sleeping outside in a box Saturday night.

They're doing this because that's how many homeless people make it by every night.

The group is also collecting donations for a food and clothing pantry.

News 10 caught up with a volunteer.

She wants people to know how important it is to ask for help.

"There's plenty of nights that I went without food, and I didn't know about resources like this, or I was just too ashamed to come out to the public and say I needed some help. A lot of people it's shame. They don't want to ask for help. They don't want to be a beggar. It's not being a beggar if you're hungry. We're here to help you," said Loreal Cuffle.

If you'd like to make a donation, you still have time.

These volunteers will be at the community center Saturday night.

"One Cold Night in Clinton" wraps up at 9 Sunday morning.

