One American dies from Covid-19 every 33 seconds as the vaccine rollout hits snags

While hopes of vaccinating 20 million people by New Year's Day sputtered out, the US now faces staggering new challenges in the fight against Covid-19.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 1:12 PM
Updated: Jan 4, 2021 1:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- While hopes of vaccinating 20 million people by New Year's Day sputtered out, the US now faces staggering new challenges in the fight against Covid-19.

Over the past week, the US has averaged 2,637 coronavirus deaths every day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That's an average of one Covid-19 death every 33 seconds.

December was actually the deadliest month yet of this pandemic, with 77,572 lives lost.

And deaths are likely to accelerate as new infections and hospitalizations rise.

On Sunday, more people were hospitalized with Covid-19 than any other day in this pandemic -- 125,544, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The US averaged 213,437 new infections every day over the past week, largely fueled by holiday gatherings, health experts say.

That number will likely keep rising, as the Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 1.3 million travelers Sunday -- a new record for this pandemic.

But while daily new infections soared 16% over the past week, testing has actually decreased 11.65% over the past week, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Doctors now worry this rampant spread of Covid-19 will push more hospitals beyond capacity and lead to more deaths as the vaccine rollout staggers along.

The possibility of giving half-doses of a vaccine
More than 4.2 million people have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccines. But that's far behind what officials had hoped for by now. And it means herd immunity is still many months away.

To help expedite vaccinations, the US might start giving half-doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine to people age 18 to 55, which could make the vaccine available to twice as many people in that age group, said Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser of the federal Operation Warp Speed vaccination effort.

The US Food and Drug Administration will meet this week to consider that possibility, Slaoui said.

The decision to cut the current 100-microgram dose in half, with another half-dose 28 days later, is ultimately up to the FDA, Slaoui told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Binding and neutralizing antibody responses were similar among participants under age 55 who received either 100-microgram or 50-microgram doses, Slaoui said, citing earlier data.

While an FDA briefing document last month also mentions these "comparable" immune responses from Moderna's study, the full data has not yet been published.

Slaoui said he's "not sure it holds for Pfizer," whose vaccine dose is 30 micrograms, noting that conversation has yet to happen. Similar to the Moderna vaccine, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is intended to come in two doses, spaced several weeks apart.

CNN has reached out to Moderna and Pfizer for comment.

Not everyone likes the notion of cutting vaccine doses in half.

"I don't agree with that idea," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University.

"We have about 13 million doses that have been shipped out to the states, and only barely 4 million doses that have gone into arms. So the bottleneck is not the lack of availability of vaccine. The bottleneck is actually the logistics of vaccinating people in this country."

It's difficult enough to get some patients on board with getting a vaccine, he said. Going against the recommended dosing could hurt patients' confidence.

"When I see people in clinic, I talk about the vaccine every single day. I'm trying to reduce vaccine hesitancy," Reiner said Monday.

"And the strongest weapon I have is the data. I can tell people that these two vaccines have been studied in 70,000 people -- more than 70,000 people -- in this two-dose strategy. And when given that way, they're both 95% effective, and basically no one gets critically ill if you get this vaccine. ... Once you break from the data, I can no longer say that."

Ideas for speeding up vaccinations
It's critical to get vaccines into people's arms soon, especially as a highly contagious strain first detected in the UK is now spreading in the US, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

"New variants of the virus that appear more contagious increase the urgency to deploy the vaccine as fast as possible," Gottlieb wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Sunday.

He offered three ideas for speeding up Covid-19 vaccinations across the US:

"First, the government needs to ship more inventory," Gottlieb wrote. "Right now, the feds are holding back up to 55% of doses. The idea is to make sure there is supply to give everyone a second dose, within three weeks for Pfizer and four weeks for Moderna.

"Second, the distribution system needs improvement," he said. "National pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens have an agreement with the federal government to provide vaccines to long-term care facilities. The government should expand this program to help vaccinate all Americans."

Third, Gottlieb wrote, "The demand for vaccines may not align with those who are eligible ... Essential workers may stand to benefit a lot, but what if there's more demand among those over 65? If stockpiles continue to build, eligibility should be expanded."

'A rough start to 2021'
On Sunday, five states reported their highest number of new infections ever in one day -- Arizona, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Washington.

And over the past week, at least five states have average test positivity rates higher than 40% -- meaning more than 40% of people who take a Covid-19 test get a positive result.

Those states include Idaho (57%), Alabama (46.7%), Iowa (44.6%), Pennsylvania: (44%) and South Dakota (43.8%). For perspective, the WHO has recommended governments not reopen until the test positivity rates stays at or below 5% for 14 days.

In South Carolina, which had a 29.6% test positivity rate Sunday, officials in four counties said their hospitals were at 100% capacity, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"We're in for a bit of a rough start to 2021," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead for Covid-19 response.

But it's possible daily life in the US could be closer to normal by the summer or fall, she said. Other countries are already well on their way -- thanks to quarantining, testing, isolation and contact tracing.

"We've seen countries bring this virus to its knees, without vaccination," Van Kerkhove said. "We have the tools at hand right now to actually bring this virus under control."

Covid-19 hospitalizations impact other families, too
The massive surge of Covid-19 has led to medical worker shortages, insufficient hospital space, postponed surgeries and reduced care for some patients.

Even families that don't have coronavirus are feeling the impact.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said his wife Lacey was hospitalized due to complications from her cancer treatment. But he wasn't able to see her because of Covid-19.

"I want people to understand that if you don't take precautions against Covid because you don't feel at risk, it can impact you, your family, your community in so many other ways," Adams said.

"I, as the surgeon general of the United States, had to drop my wife off at the front door and couldn't see her go in to the hospital, hadn't been able to visit her, didn't know if she was going to have a hospital bed because of all of the Covid precautions."

Adams urged Americans -- especially those who gathered over the holidays -- to self-quarantine, get tested, wear a mask, wash their hands and watch their distance.

"The projections are pretty scary, but they're projections, and what we do now matters," Adams said.

"I want people to understand that if we get over this current surge, then things will start to get better. But it depends on the actions that we all take right now."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 979821

Reported Deaths: 18322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3996098436
DuPage630221055
Will53165789
Lake48978827
Kane42153619
Winnebago24388378
Madison21557397
St. Clair19589359
McHenry19533222
Champaign1404789
Peoria13465209
Sangamon13445204
McLean11885124
Rock Island11134263
Kankakee10776163
Tazewell10714203
Kendall862675
LaSalle8512230
Macon8071171
DeKalb677682
Adams661383
Vermilion659991
Williamson5467106
Boone515672
Whiteside4909163
Clinton454780
Coles435774
Ogle418466
Knox4107128
Grundy395348
Effingham394960
Henry371266
Jackson370462
Marion3600104
Franklin347359
Randolph337949
Macoupin333581
Stephenson328266
Monroe320461
Livingston318060
Morgan304382
Jefferson299587
Woodford286359
Bureau284472
Logan275753
Lee274464
Fayette269250
Christian267167
Fulton237431
Iroquois236551
Perry232053
Montgomery225426
Jersey202143
McDonough200446
Lawrence199227
Douglas187729
Saline181842
Shelby181134
Union173831
Cass160430
Crawford159231
Bond156417
Warren152139
Pike141642
Jo Daviess139224
Wayne135841
Richland135537
Edgar135444
Carroll134331
Hancock133530
Moultrie127426
Washington126624
Ford125943
Clark124424
Clay123136
White115129
Greene113841
Mercer107825
Piatt10629
Wabash106013
Mason104339
Johnson102115
Cumberland95124
De Witt94425
Jasper91114
Massac91128
Menard7488
Hamilton61010
Marshall59211
Pulaski5643
Schuyler55614
Stark46420
Brown45511
Edwards4096
Henderson40313
Calhoun3924
Alexander3467
Gallatin3454
Scott3331
Putnam3250
Hardin2217
Pope2031
Unassigned1200
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 526071

Reported Deaths: 8475
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion727001171
Lake40847612
Allen28663494
Hamilton24754283
St. Joseph24726350
Elkhart22924318
Vanderburgh16091204
Tippecanoe1537993
Porter13139146
Johnson12539243
Hendricks11946218
Vigo9558160
Madison9237183
Clark8763113
Monroe816998
Delaware7794124
LaPorte7789139
Kosciusko694770
Howard6846123
Bartholomew561287
Warrick542287
Hancock538583
Wayne5343147
Floyd530599
Grant5139101
Dubois480359
Boone469663
Marshall460981
Morgan446179
Henry437656
Cass432143
Noble414755
Dearborn392840
Jackson383443
Shelby350874
Lawrence339565
Clinton330635
Gibson310455
DeKalb306660
Knox295938
Montgomery292849
Miami278832
Harrison277336
Steuben272328
Adams265834
Wabash264144
Ripley256041
Whitley253521
Putnam251940
Jasper251631
Huntington251446
White240132
Daviess234069
Fayette223442
Jefferson220537
Decatur216276
LaGrange206657
Greene199157
Posey198226
Wells197545
Scott195437
Clay191231
Randolph187936
Jennings172533
Sullivan170826
Starke157840
Fountain156325
Spencer155214
Jay152321
Washington148716
Fulton142227
Owen137531
Carroll137214
Orange129932
Vermillion128832
Franklin126029
Rush125315
Perry123922
Parke11878
Tipton112030
Pike96225
Blackford90222
Pulaski86533
Newton83818
Benton7669
Brown7579
Crawford6207
Martin61713
Warren5637
Union5262
Switzerland5145
Ohio4047
Unassigned0364