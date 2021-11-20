"Once, they meet her, they won't forget her..." Josie's Place Open in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- A new business is ready to serve the Wabash Valley, and its owner is inspiring others.

Josie Walker, 58, is a collector. She loves her dolls, puzzles, and crafts. She also lives with an intellectual disability. Despite this, Walker has opened a store with the support of her family.

Since Walker loves to collect items, she and her family thought they could use that love for good. This inspired Susie Treash, Walker's sister, to help her open a store to sell some gently used items.

"I told Mom we have this space where she lives," Treash said. "Why don't we just open up a little shop. And one thing led to the next. Before you know it, Josie's Place came to be."

The shop has only been open for a few weeks, but it has already given Walker a purpose. Linda Walker, Josie's mother, said Josie loves being a business owner.

"She likes to be down here and be in it," Linda Walker said. "Welcome them and thank them. So, it's done a lot for her too."

In the shop, Walker helps bag items and likes to leave notes for customers inside. Walker's family hopes the store will help the community get to know Josie and others like her. Treash said Josie will change customers' lives too.

"Once they meet her, they won't forget her," Treash said. "And how she can touch their lives with just her smile, her presence, her words."

Josie's Place is open Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and some Saturdays.

