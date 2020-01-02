Clear

On this day in 1963 - 18 people were killed and dozens of others were hurt in Terre Haute plant explosion

Investigators said faulty pipes caused the explosion. The pipes had been leaking for several weeks.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks the 57th anniversary of one of the worst disasters to ever happen in Vigo County.

On January 2, 1963, The Home Packing Plant exploded. It was a meat processing plant.

17 people were killed and 50 others were hurt.

The factory was on 1st Street where the ISU Track and Field facility now sits.

"Any time there is a loss of life people remember that and it really becomes a big part of your history," Susan Tingley from the Vigo County Historical Society said.

A monument now stands at the former plant site.

