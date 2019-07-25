On My Way Pre-K sign-ups underway

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - 'On My Way Pre-K' is now enrolling children all across the Hoosier state.
Indiana recently expanded the kick-start program, allowing more families to participate at no charge.
Eligibility requirements include certain income levels that must be met by the family, the child must be four-years-old by August 1 and starting kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year, and parents or guardians must be working, going to school, or attending job training.
