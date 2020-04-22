On Earth Day, organization says cigarette butts are the most littered item in the world

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - April 22 is Earth Day. Cigarette butts are the number one most littered item on Earth, according to a tobacco-free organization called TruthInitiative.org.

Chances and Services for Youth wants to remind you of the consequences of smoking on your health and the environment.

Nearly 75 percent of cigarettes purchased end up on the ground instead of in a trash can.

The plastic filters inside a cigarette can take years to break down.

Littering cigarette butts can be harmful to the land, water, and air. These are just one of many tobacco products that often become litter.

"I think there are still cigarette butts in our community as litter, but I think we're also going to see other forms of litter, like vape pods and then the e-cigarettes themselves, because the batteries are not recyclable either," Rachel Reed, from Tobacco Prevention and Cessation said.

Reed suggests organizing a cigarette filter clean-up day after COVID-19 pandemic is over.