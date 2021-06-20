Olympian honored in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Olympian gold medal winner and Terre Haute native, Greg Bell was honored Saturday afternoon.

Bell was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on November 7, 1930 and is known for his "Long Jump" in Melbourne, Australia.

Greg Bell, also known as Dr. Gregory Bell won three national AU championships, two NCAA All-American status three times in a row and more.

Bell was involved in the Hall of Fame in 1988 for his athletic work.

Bell tells news 10, "The fact that they are forming this display in my honor right now it's really gratifying because I've never looked at myself as a "Superman" or anybody that special. I simply did the best that I could of what I had."

A reporter with News 10 asked him if he had any advice on achievements he shared a message for the kids.

"It doesn't hurt to reach for the stars. You might not make it, but you'll be better at it and do better by yourself if you make the attempt." Bell concludes.

He tells News 10 he hopes everyone follows their dreams.