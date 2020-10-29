Olney sees an increase in white squirrels in recent squirrel count

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Sometimes they can be difficult to find. But if you look hard enough you'll find them. Olney's albino white squirrels.

Olney City Clerk Kelsie Sterchi says, "Last year we reported an abysmal amount at forty, our average was forty. They say if you get under thirty then there's really not a lot of hope."

Scientists have predicted that the white squirrels could disappear from Olney as soon as 2034. But every year volunteers work to keep tabs on the important Olney residents.

Sterchi explains, "They walk the route. They count what they see and they mark it on the map we provide."

35 routes take volunteers around town. This year 93 white squirrels were counted. That's good news for Olney.

Sterchi says, "You either have people that have never heard of Olney or if they have 'oh! Home of the white squirrels!"

As a town off the beaten path, the squirrels keep Olney on the map for tourists. Making it that much more important to keep these little guys around.

Sterchi says, "If you guys don't pay attention and you aren't going to help do what you can to solve the problem we're no longer going to be known as home to the white squirrels."

For more information on the white squirrel count: Click here