Olney plans upgrades to city park

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Olney's city park is highly traveled. Whether it is the yearly Christmas lights or Thursday's covid-19 clinic. But the north side of the park doesn't get as much love.

Mayor Mark Lambird says, "The only thing that people utilize there are a couple of shelters and the tennis courts. So hopefully this is going to get some people into that area."

The city is working on a project to make some serious upgrades. For example, fixing up shelters and installing bathrooms. But what most folks will notice the most is a new accessible walking trail.

Lambird says, "This is going to improve that whole area of the park. I think eventually you're going to see some lighting come down there along with this. So that you can utilize it towards nighttime as well."

The city also plans to install more drainage to address flooding on the north end. Finally, the project will fix up the road that runs from the main park drive to the north side.

Lambird says, "We've already begun to do some preliminary work out there. Some shore stabilization done along the creek that goes through there."

The entire project will cost around $400,000. Most of that funding is being provided through grant dollars.

Lambird says, "It also adds a place for people to meet up outside or for kids to go and play. It just improves the overall quality of health for the people of Olney."