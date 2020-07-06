Olney looks to secure grant funding for two sewer projects

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Olney is currently looking to tackle two projects. Both projects are addressing aging sewer lines.

The first would install sanitary sewer lining. This lining would prevent rainwater from entering the system.

Mayor Mark Lambird says, "Up until the last month or so it had been a fairly wet period in this whole part of the midwest. And when we would get a half-inch rain our flows down at the sewer plant on the southwest side of town would go through the roof."

This project is estimated to cost roughly two million dollars.

Storm sewer lines on main and walnut streets are also planned to be fixed. These repairs are needed in order to repave main street. This second project is estimated to cost between three to four million dollars.

The city is applying for Rebuild Illinois grants.

Lambird says, "There's only a limited amount that we can do with the revenue we have. And we are incredibly conscientious of our revenue and the taxpayer's dollars."

Lambird says if awarded the funding it would be a shot in the arm for the city.