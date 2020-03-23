Olney Fire Department makes changes to help protect their own

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Firefighters in Olney are taking precautions to protect themselves.

When a call is made fewer people respond to the first call. Those first responders will then assess the situation and decide if more manpower is needed.

Firefighters responding to calls will also take precautions by using masks if necessary.

The department's building is also closed to anyone except for firefighters themselves.

Fire Chief Michael Hill says, "We are not even allowing our families to come up and visit us. Just two-fold, it's to help keep our guys isolated from each other so if anybody is sick we're not going to spread it amongst ourselves and also our families.”