Olney considers golf cart ordinance

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - That push began just about eighteen months ago. The Olney, Illinois city council is now considering an ordinance that would allow golf cart traffic on streets in city limits.

If passed owners would have to take a few extra steps to be road-ready. This includes making sure all golf carts and UTV's have the same signaling capabilities as a normal car. The city would also inspect and license the carts.

Police are looking at traffic patterns in city limits to determine what roads would be off-limits. Mayor Mark Lambird says it's all to make sure everyone is safe.

Lambird says, "I personally want to make sure everybody's safe and I think all the other council members that's their main concern too. That we don't do something that's detrimental to the flow of traffic, detrimental to our citizen's safety, ties up a lot of resources in fire and police."