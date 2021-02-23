Olney FFA brings agriculture to elementary students

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Class in the welding building at Richland County high school was a little loud Tuesday morning. The sounds of MIG welders were replaced with livestock.

FFA member Dane Stever says, "It really looked like something I wanted to be a part of. It's definitely opened up a lot of opportunities and new experiences and i've got to meet a lot of new people."

That's Dane Stever with his friends Lucy the cat and Richard the chicken. Stever has been in FFA for a few years now. Tuesday he introduced his friends to the youngsters of Richland County.

Stever says, "It's been really good to get to see all the kids and kind of teach them about some of these animals."

Illinois is in the top ten of agriculture-producing states in the country according to the USDA. The USDA says the agriculture industry has been on the rise since the 1990s.

FFA member Jenna Bare says, "Agriculture is definitely something that makes the world go round. People need to be aware of how much agriculture does help society."

It's serious business. But Tuesday morning wasn't so serious. Kids got the chance to meet animals from the farm. All in hopes that the experience will spark a passion in the industry with the youth.

Stever says, "It was definitely interesting to be able to explain what they like, what they do, and just what they are."

