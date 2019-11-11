Olney FD puts new air packs into service

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The department is rolling out ten new air packs. Each air pack costs about $7,000 apiece. The department was able to purchase them from funds saved from a federal grant. That grant was from more than a decade ago. As equipment ages, they've used that money to help keep everything up to date.
Each pack is equipped with a number of tools to help firefighters in the middle of an emergency. These packs now include Bluetooth to allow firefighters to each other when they're suited up. If a crew member hasn't moved in 30 seconds a sensor signals an alarm.
Fire chief Michael Hill says, "These are the lifeline for my guys. I mean without these when they go into a burning building they can't breathe. And they also can't rescue anybody. So it's very important that we have the air packs that we can rely on."
