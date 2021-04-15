Olney Central College plans open house for Title Three program at West Richland Center

NOBLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Alexis Gill started her time at Olney Central College in August. Living down the road in Fairfield, OCC's West Richland Center was a perfect fit.

Gill says, "I'd be able to live still with my mom and help her around the house. I know the IECC schools. I took some classes at Fairfield."

Gill is taking cosmetology at OCC. It's one of a number of title three courses being taught in noble.

Information Systems Technology Specialist PJ Zeilstra says, "I think it's turned out pretty well. We are developing a lot of things now."

Information systems technology and unmanned aerial systems are among the new courses being taught at West Richland. Those new courses are re-tooling what used to be West Richland high school.

Zeilstra says, "It's pretty exciting. I feel like I'm getting a good handle on where I would like this to go and we're going to be getting some more help in. As the grant portion dwindles down and it actually becomes institutionalized."

Over 2 million dollars in grant funding provided the tools for the new programs. Meaning students flying drones will have the best they can get.

Unmanned Aerial System Technology Specialist Morgan Henton explains, "Drone technology just continues to change. Every year we're coming out with brand new drones that do different things. It's just a pretty exciting industry in general to be a part of."

Welding and cosmetology are also among those courses in the Title Three program. Giving small town students like Gill a big-time opportunity.

Gill says, "It's been my dream and I really want to help people find their self through outside image to make them feel better inside."

The open house will be held on April 21st from 6-8 pm.