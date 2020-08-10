Olney Central College plans new technology center

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - For years the campus at Olney Central College has gone relatively unchanged. About five years ago a collision repair technology addition was built. But large additions have been few and far between. That's about to change.

OCC president Rodney Ranes explains, "We have received funding for the applied technology center here at Olney Central College. It's going to provide us an opportunity to expand some of the facilities for our allied health program."

The addition will add new classrooms and labs for the school's nursing and applied sciences degrees. This includes adding radiography, phlebotomy, and basic nurse assistant training programs.

The addition is a project that has been on the drawing board for a decade.

Ranes says, "We are looking at some space in front of campus. It'll provide a good front door for the campus for students coming in and also tie in with some of our other programs that we're hoping to move around."

The state of Illinois is providing $2.3 million of funding to OCC. However, that's not the total price tag of the project.

Illinois Eastern Community Colleges chancellor Ryan Gower says, "It's a sizable amount of money that IECC will have to provide, it's the 25 percent local share match. But when you think about the fact that I think that Olney Central's project has been a little over a decade on the list. These are projects that we have been anticipating and we are ready to fund."

While the details are still being worked out school leaders are ready to give students a better opportunity.