Olney Central College makes PPE for area health care workers

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - For around four years the industrial maintenance program at OCC has been utilizing 3d printers. They've been using these printers for everything from building motor mounts to building prototypes that students have designed. However, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic those machines have switched gears.

A local organization reached out to the college just a few weeks ago. They were trying to find out who could make the life saving personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.

That's where industrial maintenance technology instructor Logan Marshall comes in. Marshall has moved the school's two 3d printers to his basement. There, in his makeshift factory, he churns out PPE every day.

He found models for the PPE online. Once a mask is completed it is sent to a company in Flora to shape it. The masks are then sent to be used at a group home in Olney.

Marshall says any extra that are made are sent to help fight the virus in Chicago.

Marshall says, "I am happy to be able to help. I have the capability. Obviously I have the time at the moment. You know there's not a lot of stuff going on and somebody asked me to help and I am able to. So I'm just glad to."