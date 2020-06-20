Ollie's Canine Campus hosts first ever adoption event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several four legged friends found their forever homes this weekend.

That's through Ollie's Canine Campus' first ever adoption event.

Ollie's partnered with the Clay County Humane Society.

People were able to check out the animals and some even got to take their new pets home right away.

Staff at Ollie's said they've seen an increase in the number of animals they've taken in recently, and they just want to get them with a loving family.

"We've taken in so many strays, and owner surrenders. They're loved and socialized here, and they're just looking for their forever homes," said James Lentz.

To learn more about adopting, or volunteering at Ollie's Canine Campus, you can head over to its Facebook page.