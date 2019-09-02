Clear

Olive Garden serves lunch to first responders working the holiday

Folks from Olive Garden stopped in to Terre Haute Fire Department Station five Monday, and brought with them a delicious lunch! It's a way to say thank you for your service, especially on the holiday.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Olive Garden has stepped up to give back to all those first responders working on Labor Day.

They stopped in to Terre Haute Fire Department Station five Monday, and brought with them a delicious lunch!

First responders were served salads, breadsticks and pasta.

Amanda Thomas was helping serve them.

She said it's the least they can do for these men and women working the holiday.

"They do stuff everyday for us. I mean one day out of the year if we can do something for them to give back to them and let them know that they're important too, and what they do everyday is awesome," said Thomas.

Every year, Olive Garden picks local first responders to give back to.

That includes city, county and university officers, fire stations and more.

