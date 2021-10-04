Olive Branch Baptist Church celebrates 175 years of service

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Olive Branch Baptist Church is celebrating its 175th anniversary!

They were founded back in 1846, and have been an important part of the Linton community ever since.

Organizers say the whole purpose of the church is to minister to the community -- so they wanted to make sure everyone was involved on Sunday!

There was a morning service, followed by a big meal, special music, and various guest speakers present.

They say it's not often that churches today meet this kind of mile marker.

"Just trying to make a big deal for our people here...and for the people of the community -- to really say you know this is not just us -- this is a God thing," Pastor Dan Kemp said.

"God is the one who's done this. We just want to glorify him and thank him and celebrate."

Pastor Kemp says if it were not for the community, they wouldn't be here today.