Old police cars and fire trucks to be auctioned off in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Terre Haute departments are hitting the auction house to bring in some extra money.

The Board of Public Works approved bids for two new police vehicles on Monday.

They also approved the auctioning off of 21 old police cars.

According to police, these cars have exceeded their safe and useful lifespans.

The auction will take place in the spring.

Meanwhile, the Terre Haute Fire Department will also auction two cars from their historical museum in Terre Haute.

Fire leaders say those have no historical significance. The money will go toward the museum.