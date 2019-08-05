Old firework to blame for downtown Terre Haute grenade scare

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A leftover firework in downtown Terre Haute was mistaken for a grenade, prompting the Terre Haute Police Department to call in the bomb squad.

Just before 9:00 Monday morning, police were called to the 600 Block of Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute about a possible hand grenade.

The area was blocked off while officers and the fire department assessed the situation.

Due to safety purposed and department policy, a representative from the Terre Haute Police Department said the Indian State Police Bomb Squad was called in.

"That we always act, or we always err on the side of caution...and we will do that in everything that we do just to be sure," Ryan Adamson, from the Terre Haute Police Department said.

After investigating, police learned the object was a left-over firework.

No citations or arrests were made.