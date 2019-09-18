Old election laptops to get new life

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Laptops used in a previous election have a new purpose in Vigo County.

They are helping several local non-profit groups.

More than 50 used computers were cleaned out and donated.

They came from the Vigo County Clerk's Office.

Instead of throwing them out, leaders thought they had more purpose in helping the community.

"There's a whole lot of programs, especially in the Wabash Valley, that could use a laptop. Especially after school programs with kids, and some of the churches do a lot with the pre-schools. As technology-driven as our community has become, I thought, well, I don't want to destroy them. That's not something we would do," County clerk Brad Newman said.

Laptops are still available for Wabash Valley groups. If you are interested, call the clerk's office at 812-462-3211.