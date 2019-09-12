Old YMCA building still has a chance to get a new life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- If you live in Terre Haute you've probably passed the abandoned building on 6th street a time or two. One company wants to make that old YMCA into some affordable living apartments. It's sat empty for more than a decade.

After being denied the first time, the company Commonwealth is back. This time they're asking the Terre Haute City Council for an 8-year tax abatement instead of a 10-year one.

"We found some replacement grant from a local state agency to help fill the gap that the difference created," Kevin McDonell, Vice President of the Commonwealth Company said.

They hope to turn the old, empty, rundown YMCA on 6th street into affordable living apartments.

"Before the meeting, we were talking to a mother who had swimming lessons with her children in that pool and there are so many great memories that make these projects so unique to the community," McDonell said. "It's great to be able to preserve those memories and give new life to the building."

Last time the Council voted 5 to 4 against it. This time they voted 5 to 3 for it. Council President Martha Crossen was one of those "Yes" votes.

"I think if we're gonna save this building we don't need to let it sit empty much longer because it's just going to continue to deteriorate," Crossen said. "So, I'm excited that there's a possibility to have this investment in our community and to put this building back to work."

McDonell said the people who could live in these apartments are those who are living paycheck to paycheck.

But it's not all said and done yet The company has to come back to the council one more time to get a confirmation vote. If the second vote passes then they can start. They hope to be able to break ground by November.