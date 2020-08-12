Old Settlers Picnic still set to take place, with some changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Old Settlers Picnic is still set to happen later this month - but there will be a few changes.

This will be the 152nd year for the event in the small town of Bowling Green, Indiana.

This year's picnic will be limited to the Jonah Fish Fry, horse pull, and antique tractor pull.

There will not be any entertainment or vendors on the grounds. There will also not be a Saturday meal.

The changes are due to safety concerns with COVID-19.

The event happens on August 28 and 29.

The fish fry is on August 28 from 4 pm to 8 pm. The horse pull will start at 7:30 pm.

The tractor pull is still set for Saturday at 6:30 pm.