Old Sear's building will be open for vaccinations Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vigo county will soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot in a new location.

As we've told you before, the old Sear's at Haute City Center will open Monday.

The Vigo county health department is behind this effort.

Signs will be posted to show you where to go.

You have to bring an I-D with proof of your age.

If you can't go inside, someone will come to you.

You'll have to wait 15 to 20 minutes after getting your shot.

You will be able to sign up for an appointment at this new location by going online as you would normally.

That web address is ourshot.in.gov.

You can also call 2-1-1.

Again anyone 70 or older, healthcare workers and first responders can get the vaccine right now.

Roni elder with the Vigo county health department says this new clinic will be a big help.

"I really think that the future of the COVID-19 vaccine is just more clinics more vaccinations and more people being eligible. Hopefully, we'll move through these phases quickly and the people who want the vaccine can get the vaccine sooner than later," says Roni Elder.

Now, if you already have an appointment with the health department you will still be vaccinated at the county Annex.

Vaccinations at that location will continue through February 26th.