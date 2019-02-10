Old Post Bluegrass Jams

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -- Vincennes University was filled with music today.
With sounds from the old post bluegrass jam.
It's a bluegrass festival held at VU each year.
Organizers say it started in the '80s and has grown every year since.
Some bluegrass lovers travel hours to hear the bands.
If you're a bluegrass fan and you missed the event this year, don't worry the festival will be back again next year.
