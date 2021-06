EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Old National Bank has announced a merger with First Midwest Bancorp.

The new company will operate under the Old National Bancorp and Old National names.

It's a $6.6 million deal.

According to a release News 10 received, the merger creates the sixth-largest bank headquartered in the midwest.

The two banks will have virtually no service area overlap, which should limit disruption for customers.

The transaction is expected to close late this year or early next year.