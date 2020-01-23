Clear

Old National Bank to close Rockville branch

A Wabash Valley Old National Bank branch will be closing its doors under a corporate restructuring plan.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 12:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley Old National Bank branch will be closing its doors under a corporate restructuring plan.

News 10 has learned Old National will close its Rockville branch on April 24.

The bank will be consolidated into it's Clinton location.

A representative we spoke with said customers should start receiving letters this week. They also said few if any employees will be impacted.

In total - 31 Old National branches will close. 10 of the impacted branches are in Indiana. Another 10 will close in Wisconson, five in Michigan, four in Minnesota, and two in Kentucky.

In the company's fourth-quarter earnings report - it cites the shift to digital banking as one of the reasons for consolidation.

The company representative we spoke with told us they are working to maintain an ATM in Rockville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain and snowflakes possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Vigo County School Corporation has more money in the bank than thought

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Rain and snowflakes, slightly warmer. High: 39

Image

Vigo County School Corporation has more money in the bank than thought

Image

THS-THN Wrestling

Image

Linton girls basketball

Image

THN THS to play at ISU

Image

Celebration of life set for Honey Creek

Image

'If you do what you're told there will be no problem...' Many in Terre Haute stand up for Live PD

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans