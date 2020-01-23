PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley Old National Bank branch will be closing its doors under a corporate restructuring plan.
News 10 has learned Old National will close its Rockville branch on April 24.
The bank will be consolidated into it's Clinton location.
A representative we spoke with said customers should start receiving letters this week. They also said few if any employees will be impacted.
In total - 31 Old National branches will close. 10 of the impacted branches are in Indiana. Another 10 will close in Wisconson, five in Michigan, four in Minnesota, and two in Kentucky.
In the company's fourth-quarter earnings report - it cites the shift to digital banking as one of the reasons for consolidation.
The company representative we spoke with told us they are working to maintain an ATM in Rockville.
Related Content
- Old National Bank to close Rockville branch
- First Financial Bank branch inside Honey Creek Mall closes
- Rockville holds their National Night Out event
- Local bank opens new West Terre Haute branch
- Indiana BMV branches to be closed several days for holidays
- Indiana license branches will be closed for Good Friday
- Indiana BMV branches closed Saturday, Monday for Vets Day
- Indiana BMV branches closed Saturday-Monday for King holiday
- Terre Haute, Rockville, and Linton nursing homes set to close
- Battle of the Branches: Different military branches to face off in friendly weekend competition