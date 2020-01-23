Old National Bank to close Rockville branch

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley Old National Bank branch will be closing its doors under a corporate restructuring plan.

News 10 has learned Old National will close its Rockville branch on April 24.

The bank will be consolidated into it's Clinton location.

A representative we spoke with said customers should start receiving letters this week. They also said few if any employees will be impacted.

In total - 31 Old National branches will close. 10 of the impacted branches are in Indiana. Another 10 will close in Wisconson, five in Michigan, four in Minnesota, and two in Kentucky.

In the company's fourth-quarter earnings report - it cites the shift to digital banking as one of the reasons for consolidation.

The company representative we spoke with told us they are working to maintain an ATM in Rockville.