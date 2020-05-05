Old National Bank makes $15,000 donation to local organizations as part of Giving Tuesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Today is Giving Tuesday. The global fundraising effort supports community groups with COVID-19 relief.

Old National Bank is committing $1.2 million across the areas it serves. In the Terre Haute area, the bank chain is donating $15,000.

Meals on Wheels, Catholic Charities, and 14th and Chestnut are a few of the recipients.

Bank officials say these organizations provide valuable services.

If you'd like to make a donation and learn more about local groups that will benefit - click here.