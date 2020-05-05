VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Today is Giving Tuesday. The global fundraising effort supports community groups with COVID-19 relief.
Old National Bank is committing $1.2 million across the areas it serves. In the Terre Haute area, the bank chain is donating $15,000.
Meals on Wheels, Catholic Charities, and 14th and Chestnut are a few of the recipients.
Bank officials say these organizations provide valuable services.
If you'd like to make a donation and learn more about local groups that will benefit - click here.
Related Content
- Old National Bank makes $15,000 donation to local organizations as part of Giving Tuesday
- 100 Women Who Give makes $15,000 donation
- Local organizations share the importance of donating on Giving Tuesday
- Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 donates nearly $15,000 to MDA
- Organization received big donation
- Local Organization Promotes National Autism Awareness Month
- Local bank starts 'Week of Giving' event
- March for Terre Haute becomes part of a national organization
- Local banks make changes amid virus
- Local organization gives free Thanksgiving food to people in need
Scroll for more content...