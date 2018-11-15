Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Old Fuddruckers building to get new life, times two

The former Fuddrucker's on the city's south side will be turned into a McAlister's Deli this coming spring.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 3:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An old restaurant in Terre Haute will soon get a new lease on life...times two.

The former Fuddrucker's on the city's south side will be turned into a McAlister's Deli this coming spring.

But that's not all.

Southern Rock Restaurants, the franchisee that owns the deli plans to turn the building into a two tenant facility.

Company officials told News 10 a substantial remodel will begin soon, with the expectation of opening in April.

They say they've been looking at Terre Haute for more than three years.

The restaurant will be 30 percent larger than the average McAlister's with updated decor, new finishes.

It is expected to employ up to 85 people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The process of closing school in Vigo County

Image

Wintry mix made for icy conditions

Image

Overnight fire destroys diner

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Image

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

Image

Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Beats McKendree

Image

The snow is falling, how long will it be around?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day