Old Fuddruckers building to get new life, times two

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An old restaurant in Terre Haute will soon get a new lease on life...times two.

The former Fuddrucker's on the city's south side will be turned into a McAlister's Deli this coming spring.

But that's not all.

Southern Rock Restaurants, the franchisee that owns the deli plans to turn the building into a two tenant facility.

Company officials told News 10 a substantial remodel will begin soon, with the expectation of opening in April.

They say they've been looking at Terre Haute for more than three years.

The restaurant will be 30 percent larger than the average McAlister's with updated decor, new finishes.

It is expected to employ up to 85 people.