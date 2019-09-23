Old Citizens National Bank in Paris, Ill. is crumbling down.

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI)-- An old building in Paris Ill. has started to fall down.

The west wall of the old Citizens National Bank fell early Saturday morning.

Some told News 10 it's sad to see a historic piece of the town go.

Others said it's about time.

Monica Smith noticed it on her way back from work on Monday.

She said it's a shock to see.

"I mean you don't think about it just instantly happening but to see that pile of bricks and everything laying in the alley it was definitely a surprise for sure," said Smith.

First Christian Church owns the building and had already planned to bring it down.

The building sits on Court Street, one of the main streets in Paris Ill.

The church and city reacted quickly to make sure the area is safe.

Drew Griffin is the safety and fire commissioner for Paris.

He told us this is an unfortunate sight to see.

Griffin said you just have to roll with the punches.

"This is an excellent example of when something doesn't go the way you plan people working together to do what's best for all of us," said Griffin.

Crews shut down the street and put up a barricade wall for protection.

It'll wrap around the building before crews start demolition.

Smith thinks something new in the space would be great for the area.

"We take a lot of pride and history in that building so to see the square come down at all is really kind of sad for me but at least it could go to something for the town," said Smith.

The church does plan to build a family center here.

They're still trying to figure out when construction will start on that.