Oktoberfest is coming up this weekend in Terre Haute - see the hours and how they are working on keeping people safe here

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 48th annual Oktoberfest will take place this weekend. This is after last year's event was called off due to COVID-19.

Organizers tell us you will notice some changes when it comes to the event.

Those who go to the event will get a meal ticket instead of waiting in a long line. There will also be two tents this year. It's all to allow more room to space out.

"We're going to do our part to keep you safe. We are going to be masked and gloved while serving. We are hoping you do your part to keep yourself safe also," Event coordinator Brad Cress said.

Oktoberfest takes place at The Meadows in Terre Haute on Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm.

You can call Spring Wilson at 812-201-4568 to preorder tickets or send them an email here.