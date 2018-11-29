Oil drilling picks back up on the ISU campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Oil drilling has picked back up near Indiana State University.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources allowed Pioneer Oil four production wells.
They're near 10th and Chestnut Streets on university-owned properties.
Crews are currently drilling the fourth and final well at that site.
The agreement gives the university royalty payments.
That money is used for maintenance on the campus.
