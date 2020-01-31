Ohio street blocked due to accident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A light pole has fallen down into the middle of the road on 7th and Ohio Street.
Two cars were involved. News 10 spoke with the police. We were told there are no injuries. The road is blocked off right now.
However, we were told it may reopen in the next hour.
Avoid this area for now. We will update you when we learn more.
