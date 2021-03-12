Officials warn of ticket scams ahead of NCAA men's basketball tournament

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Indiana is hosting the NCAA men's basketball tournament this year.

All that excitement comes with a warning from state officials. They are warning you about ticket scams.

With high-profile events like the tournament, scammers are taking advantage of those looking for a good deal.

As you buy tickets online, officials ask that you do your research. Buy from a trusted vendor or official website.

If the deal seems too good to be true, it likely is.

To report a scam, click here.