Officials warn of ticket scams ahead of NCAA men's basketball tournament

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Indiana is hosting the NCAA men's basketball tournament this year.
All that excitement comes with a warning from state officials. They are warning you about ticket scams.
With high-profile events like the tournament, scammers are taking advantage of those looking for a good deal.
As you buy tickets online, officials ask that you do your research. Buy from a trusted vendor or official website.
If the deal seems too good to be true, it likely is.
