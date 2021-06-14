Officials to unveil planned changes to the airport during Tuesday meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Planned changes to the Terre Haute Regional Airport will be unveiled on Tuesday.

The airport plans to update several areas of the facility. This would include improvements to the safety and appearance of the airport.

Airport officials listened to public comments on the plan back in March.

Officials say their main goal is to attract more businesses to the area and improve the east side of Terre Haute.

You can hear the details of the strategic plan on Tuesday at the airport from 2:30 to 4:00 pm.