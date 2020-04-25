Officials shut down COVID-19 testing tent in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of you have raised questions and concerns about people claiming to be doctors offering a COVID-19 test, for a price.

One of these locations was near Margaret Avenue and Highway 41 in Terre Haute.

Police came to check out the tent with a sign on the side about COVID-19 testing.

News 10 spoke with the people running this tent.

They told us they're doctors from Crawfordsville, Indiana.

They said they were offering blood tests for $75 to determine if people have COVID-19 antibodies.

News 10 spoke with police and Vigo County Health Department officials about this testing.

Health officials gave us this statement saying.:

"There is only one FDA approved rapid response kit for COVID-19, and it isn't being sold out of a tent in Terre Haute."

We also spoke with Dr. Darren Brucken of the health department.

He says this is both "shameful and disappointing."

The prosecutor's office has shut down this testing and is investigating.