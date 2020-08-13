Officials set press conference to provide updates on road rage shooting at a Vigo County Kroger

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have scheduled a 3:00 press conference to provide updates on a road rage shooting that happened last month at Kroger in southern Vigo County.

The press conference will include Prosecutor Terry Modesitt, Sheriff John Plasse, and Detective John Newman.

The shooting happened on June 29 at Kroger on U.S. 41.

Sean Martin, 29, was killed in the shooting. He was a school resource protection officer with the Vigo County School Corporation.

News 10's Sarah Lehman will be at the press conference. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.